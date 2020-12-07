My.Games invests in three more mobile studios

My.Games Venture Capital has invested in three mobile studios.

The three companies are Appyfurious, Purple games, on top of developer and publisher AppLife.

For the time being, My.Games will purchase a minority stake in all three studios. However, there will be an option for the company to increase its share to a majority holding.

Belarus-based Appyfurious has accumulated over 40 million downloads across its library of 20 apps. Meanwhile, Purple Games is set to fully release its first title next year, Greenvale is currently in soft launch.

Finally, AppLife has racked up more than 10 million installs for its flagship title Parking Escape.

Growing talent

"We are helping studios grow by sharing our expertise and insights. Our priority has always been to invest into talented teams and professionals, as opposed to the product. The end result is what we achieve together," said My.Games CSO and MGVC head Ilya Karpinsky.

"We are confident that MGVC's support, coupled with access to the company's ecosystem, will lead the studios to success."

These investments follow My.Games backing of hypercasual dev Mamboo Games, mobile games specialist Deus Craft and Hypemasters.