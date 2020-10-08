My.Games acquires a majority stake in mobile games dev Deus Craft

My.Games has acquired a majority stake in mobile games developer Deus Craft.

The deal is for 51.16 per cent of the studio, and has an upfront payment of $14.1 million, there is also a deferred payment worth up to $35 million which will be paid in April 2021. The acquisition is expected to close this month.

However, for Deus Craft to receive the maximum agreement value, it must hit $15 million in monthly revenue as of Q1 2021.

Currently, the development studio has over 70 members of staff across offices in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Novosibirsk. At the moment, the company has two mobile games in the works, though its flagship title, Grand Hotel Mania, was released in July 2020.

"My.Games is the most attractive partner we have identified considering its marketing and analytical expertise, detailed understanding of the industry globally and impressive super growth track record as well as appetite to provide Deus Craft with maximum creative freedom," said Deus Craft CEO Dmitriy Shubeikin.

"My.Games offers experience in scaling products and providing comprehensive support to portfolio studios, and we are confident that joining MY.GAMES will allow us to maximize our potential."

Great partnership

"We are happy to welcome Deus Craft to the My.Games family, which already includes more than a dozen studios with unique profiles and many years of development experience," said My.Games CEO Vasiliy Maguryan.

"By becoming part of the My.Games ecosystem, studios can scale their business multifold and use all the advantages of an open partner environment for sharing experience. We are confident that the Deus Craft team will help us further strengthen our expertise in the mobile segment, especially in the new time management genre."

Last month, My.Games invested in mobile games developer Hypemasters. Furthermore, ther company launched a new publishing programme in April that is aimed at hypercasual developers.