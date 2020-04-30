My.Games launches publishing programme aimed at hypercasual developers

Russian publisher My.Games has launched a new publishing programme aimed at hypercasual developers.

The scheme will provide developers with "product and marketing expertise" with teams able to receive up to $50,000 per project development as well as an extended marketing budget for reaching tens of millions of installs.

Overall, the publisher has set aside $10 million for development and marketing costs up until the end of 2020. The company is looking to work with teams looking to create hypercasual, hybrid-casual and idle games.

Studios will keep autonomy on decision making while net profit will be split up to 60/40 after launch in favour of the developer on projects started in 2020.

"13 years experience"

"My.Games has more than 13 years' experience developing and publishing games, with some of our most successful, revenue generating titles on mobile," said My.Games chief marketing officer Elena Grigoryan.

"We are excited and ready to use that expertise and understanding of the market to partner with developers in the hyper-casual space, a market that generates billions of dollars every year.

"By launching this publishing programme, we are looking for studios with ambition, creativity and drive, where we can add our expertise to create games played by millions."

Any developers interested can apply for the partnership programme here.

My.Games recently posted its revenue numbers with the firm being up by 13.4 per cent year-on-year for Q1 2020.