My.Games invests in hypercasual publisher Espresso Publishing

My.Games has acquired a minority stake in new hypercasual publisher Espresso Publishing.

Through the investment, the Russian games brand can strengthen its presence within the hypercasual games market.

Furthermore, though it currently has a minority stake in Espresso Publishing, there is an option for My.Games to acquire control down the line.

"The hyper-casual games market continues to grow - in 2020, it doubled and amounted to $ 3.1 billion," said My.Games CEO Vasily Maguryan.

"Such a rapid growth of the market, where every day there are interesting projects in the conditions of the highest competition, revealed an acute demand for specialized publishers. The number of applications received in My.Games has already exceeded one thousand.

"This led to the decision to modernise our approach to publishing hyper-casual games, making the My.Games programme available to even more developers through our partners."

My.Games first launched its new publishing programme in April last year, with it being aimed specifically at hypercasual developers.

Hyped

As with other My.Games' arms, Espresso will offer developers a 60-to-40 per cent split on revenue share, favouring the studio.

However, the publisher is also open to giving studios an advance payment of up to $6,000, to be used for prototype development. Moreover, the company will offer developers financial support on a monthly basis to aid in reaching targets.

Finally, Espresso will lend My.Games assistance in the launch of the company's automated developer platform.

“We are happy to join the My.Games hyper-casual division and offer our full-service support to game developers with everything they need to create new hit games”, said Espresso Publishing CEO Zahar Serebryannikov.

Espresso Publishing director of business development Yana Vesnina added: “We believe that our common goals and shared flexible approach to working with any hyper-casual partner are key when it comes to bringing success to our projects."