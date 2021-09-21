My.Games acquires hypercasual studio Mamboo Games for $2 million

My.Games has acquired hypercasual developer and publisher Mamboo Gamesfor $2 million.

Based in Belarus, Mamboo games was founded in 2020 and has already released a variety of hypercasual titles, including Billion Builders, Space Rover: Space Taikon, Viking Life: Wild North, and Smoothie Master: Mixed Drinks.

The studio currently consists of 35 employees.

As part of the acquisition, My.Games will pay in excess of the $2 million close in additional payments based on the business performance of Mamboo

In October 2020, My.Games acquired a minority stake in Mamboo Games for an undisclosed amount, however, the recent acquisition makes My.Games the majority shareholder.

Founded in 2019, My.Games has made a string of investments and acquisition of several studios throughout its two years, including investments in Pizza Club Games and hypercasual publisher Espresso Publishing, and the acquisition of Deus Craft.

Raising its stake

"In October 2020, we invested in Mamboo Games, and during this time the team has performed well, releasing a new commercially successful release every month," said My.Games CEO Vasily Maguryan.

"There is a symbiosis between My.Games' expertise in mid-core games and Mamboo Games' expertise which allows us to create successful projects in the hybrid casual genre. We clearly understand how it is important to have flexibility and mobility today in the hypercasual market and will effectively scale Mamboo’s business and provide them with all the advantages of an My.Games’ open partner environment”

Mamboo Games CEO Ivan Leshkevich added: "We see how hypercasual games are in demand among the audience - in 2020 the hypercasual games market grew by 104 per cent and reached $3 billion, and we will continue to develop and expand in this segment and offer new solutions.

"My.Games has huge expertise and a diversified portfolio across their thirteen studios and we have already launched several joint projects by working with some of them. We are confident that our partnership will allow us to realise our potential and give users new, globally successful hits."

Join us next week for Pocket Gamer’s very own Big Hypercasual Pitch at PGC Digital #8 taking place on Wednesday 29th from 15:00 to 18:00 BST. If you haven’t already, you can get your tickets here.