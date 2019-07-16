My.Games acquires Love Sick studio Swag Masha

Russian publisher My.Games has acquired Love Sick: Interactive Stories developer Swag Masha for an undisclosed fee.

The Belarus-based studio has picked up more than three million players for its interactive fiction title to date.

My.Games previously worked with the developer to launch the game on mobile in January, providing funding for the project and helping turn the company’s team of three into a studio housing 30 staff.

Following the deal, Swag Masha plans to develop further instalments in the Love Sick franchise. It’ll also now have access to marketing and operational support from its new parent company.

Growing family of studios

“We’re really pleased to have Swag Masha join the My.Games family,” said My.Games investment division director Ilya Karpinsky.

“It’s the latest step in our long-term strategy to grow and support innovative new developers around the world. Swag Masha is a great example of our hands-off approach to investment, helping a team with an idea and passion through the first stages of a project.

“Offering our expertise and resources, with the studio leading development, can create fantastic games and a great working relationship between developer and publisher.”

Russian internet company Mail.ru brought all of its games brands under the My.Games banner earlier this year. PCGamesInsider.biz caught up with the firm’s marketing director Elena Grigoryan to find out more about its plans.