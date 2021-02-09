News

My.Games invests $1.5 million in Pizza Club Games

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 9th, 2021 investment My.Games $1.5m
My.Games Venture Capital has invested in mobile games studio Pizza Club Games.

Overall, My.Games has provided the developer with $1.5 million via its venture capital arm.

However, the company will offer Pizza Club Games further support in the form of marketing, game design, employee recruitment and product analytics.

Currently, the studio's first title, free-to-play mobile character collector, Raid Boss, is in early access on Android devices.

"The deal with Pizza Club Games is another step in expanding My. Games' presence in the US market. We are impressed with the Pizza Club Games team, their talent and passion for the project," said MGVC executive producer Nikita Matsokin.

"Pizza Club started as only four people and in a relatively short time has created a comprehensive project with a unique setting and engaging gameplay. Even at this early stage, the project has already received positive feedback from players.

"We see great potential in the team and will support them with all the necessary resources and expertise for development."

On the up

Through its newfound investment, Pizza Club Games will increase its employee headcount to aid the development of its project. Furthermore, it hopes to bring Raid Boss to iOS devices further down the line, as well as create new game mechanics.

"At a certain stage in the development of the studio, we faced a challenging task - to find an investor with deep expertise in the mobile games industry who could help us scale the project," said Pizza Club Games CEO and co-founder Daniel Hunnicutt.

"In MGVC, we have found professionals who understand not only the specifics of the product and market but also the needs of the studio in terms of the resources necessary for further successful growth."

Back in December, My.Games invested in three mobile studios - Appyfurious, Purple Games and AppLife.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

