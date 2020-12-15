Gameloft for brands teams up with LWE to host live music festival in Asphalt 9: Legends

Following on from the success of the Junction 2 festival earlier this year, Gameloft for brands and LWE, London's biggest electronic music promoter, have announced that they're working together again to bring Junction 2: Connections content direct to players of Asphalt 8: Airborne and Asphalt 9: Legends.

Junction 2: Connections will be live-streamed from three locations around the world - Berlin, Detroit and London - on January 9th 2021. And in the lead up to that, there'll be a number of in-game events. Two gaming sessions will let players race through New York and London to a soundtrack built around the festival.

The first of these gaming sessions will run for five days from December 30th, while the second starts on January 6th. On the day of the festival itself, players will be able to watch exclusive DJ sets streamed directly into the two games. And they'll be replayed over the weekend as well.

The festival is set to feature 20 of the world's biggest house and techno artists, playing across three visually unique stages at the trio of locations. The aim is to bring the sounds of those cities direct to your home.

“Gameloft for brands is all about creating meaningful connections between brands and players, and this project is an innovative way to do just that and bring together two of the biggest entertainment forms, music and games, to our highly engaged and broad audience," Alexandre Tan, VP Advertising & Brand Partnerships at Gameloft said.

Paul Jack Sobierajski, LWE Director added "Following the success of the debut partnership in July, LWE is excited to continue building on the relationship with Gameloft to deliver an enhanced experience for Junction 2 Connections. The partnership will see Junction 2's digital event platform J2v and live streams integrated into the native Asphalt 8: Airborne and Asphalt 9: Legends gaming environments, increasing reach, engagement and a further step into the future where gaming and events meet”