News

Gameloft for brands teams up with LWE to host live music festival in Asphalt 9: Legends

Gameloft for brands teams up with LWE to host live music festival in Asphalt 9: Legends
By , Contributing Editor

Following on from the success of the Junction 2 festival earlier this year, Gameloft for brands and LWE, London's biggest electronic music promoter, have announced that they're working together again to bring Junction 2: Connections content direct to players of Asphalt 8: Airborne and Asphalt 9: Legends.

Junction 2: Connections will be live-streamed from three locations around the world - Berlin, Detroit and London - on January 9th 2021. And in the lead up to that, there'll be a number of in-game events. Two gaming sessions will let players race through New York and London to a soundtrack built around the festival.

The first of these gaming sessions will run for five days from December 30th, while the second starts on January 6th. On the day of the festival itself, players will be able to watch exclusive DJ sets streamed directly into the two games. And they'll be replayed over the weekend as well.

The festival is set to feature 20 of the world's biggest house and techno artists, playing across three visually unique stages at the trio of locations. The aim is to bring the sounds of those cities direct to your home.

“Gameloft for brands is all about creating meaningful connections between brands and players, and this project is an innovative way to do just that and bring together two of the biggest entertainment forms, music and games, to our highly engaged and broad audience," Alexandre Tan, VP Advertising & Brand Partnerships at Gameloft said.

Paul Jack Sobierajski, LWE Director added "Following the success of the debut partnership in July, LWE is excited to continue building on the relationship with Gameloft to deliver an enhanced experience for Junction 2 Connections. The partnership will see Junction 2's digital event platform J2v and live streams integrated into the native Asphalt 8: Airborne and Asphalt 9: Legends gaming environments, increasing reach, engagement and a further step into the future where gaming and events meet”


Tags:
Harry Slater
Harry Slater
Contributing Editor

Harry used to be really good at Snake on the Nokia 5110. Apparently though, digital snake wrangling isn't a proper job, so now he writes words about games instead.

Related Articles

2 Interview Nov 26th, 2020

How Disney Magic Kingdoms has kept the magic alive for four years and counting

News Oct 6th, 2020

Gameloft and Asus team up to bring immersive gaming experiences to ROG Phone 3

News Oct 2nd, 2020

Gameloft increases downloads by seven-fold on Huawei's AppGallery store

News Sep 16th, 2020

Gameloft acquires interactive series specialist The Other Guys

1 List Sep 8th, 2020

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies