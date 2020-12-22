News

Stillfront and Embracer Group dominate the stock market

Stillfront and Embracer Group dominate the stock market
By , Staff Writer

Swedish games companies Stillfront Group and Embracer Group have dominated the games industry stock market this year.

As reported by Bloomberg, both companies have been recognised as two of the best stocks in the market as the pair saw an increased valuation of 170 per cent.

Overall, the Solactive Video Games Index was up 39 per cent in 2020.

It goes without saying that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has played a part in the success of not just Stillfront and Embracer, but the games industry as a whole.

As a result of the outbreak, lockdowns were enforced worldwide. People were confined to their homes. Thus, they turned to games as a means of entertainment.

Growing companies

This year, both Stillfront and Embracer went on an acquisition spree. The former, most recently, acquired independent developer Everguild Limited.

Furthermore, Stillfront has secured a new revolving credit facility of $447 million.

Meanwhile, Embracer Group went on a serious spending spree in 2020. Last month, the company picked up 12 studios, including A Thinking Ape.

In September it purchased Vertigo Games and in August Embracer welcomed eight new companies into its fold.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 2nd, 2020

Roblox could be preparing to go public

News Sep 9th, 2020

Guild Esports to become first esports firm to become public through LSE

News Aug 20th, 2020

Apple becomes the first US company to be worth $2 trillion

as News Jun 11th, 2020

Report: NetEase raises $2.7bn in Hong Kong IPO

as News Jun 1st, 2020

NetEase launches a secondary stock exchange listing in Hong Kong

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies