ONE WEEK LEFT to save up to 50% on the price of tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

It’s a race against time to save up to 50% on the price of tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 as our Early Bird discounts end at midnight next Thursday, January 14th!

Over 1,500 industry professionals will log on to their computers to network with industry peers and learn from the biggest names in the games industry on February 8th to 12th.

Book your tickets now and don’t miss out on the chance to save up to 50% with our Early Bird prices!

What’s going on next month?

Book now and SAVE!

Don’t miss out on your last chance to save up to 50% before the price rises next week for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 in February and book now.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.