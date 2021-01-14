Digital Bros snaps up Gems of War dev Infinity Plus Two

505 Games parent company Digital Bros has acquired free-to-play specialist Infinity Plus Two.

Though the deal's terms were not disclosed, this move will strengthen 505's presence within the free-to-play market.

Melbourne-based Infinity Plus Two is best known for the Puzzle Quest series, which has generated $200 million to date and around 32 million players worldwide. Overall, the company has created more than 30 games.

Moreover, the Australian developer created puzzle RPG Gems of War, with 505 games serving as its publisher.

"After working closely together on Gems of War for the past seven years, we are excited to officially become part of the 505 Games family," said Infinity Plus Two CEO and creative lead Steve Fawkner.

"We not only share the same personal and professional values but also work really well together. We're looking forward to building on that foundation with both ongoing projects and all new unannounced projects already in the works."

Fawkner will continue to lead the studio while transitioning into the management team of 505 Games.

Strong acquisition

"IP2 is a proven studio with phenomenal success over the years. Their creative vision and extensive experience will be a great addition to 505 Games," said 505 Games head of free-to-play Clive Robert.

"The F2P market has seen a tremendous amount of growth and rise in popularity over the years and has always been a key facet of the company's growth strategy.

"As one of the leading third-party publishers of F2P games across multiple platforms, this latest acquisition solidifies our investment in internal development and builds on our library of owned IP."