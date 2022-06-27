Digital Bros, parent company of 505 Games, acquires Puzzle Quest publisher

Digital Bros has announced the acquisition of D3 Go!, best known as the publisher of the Puzzle Quest franchise, for an undisclosed amount, in a bid to amplify 505 Games’ F2P efforts.

This move brings the nine-strong Puzzle Quest franchise, including Marvel Puzzle Quest, into the 505 fold. All existing D3 Go! titles will continue to be supported under 505 Games, while the current D3 Go! publishing team will be absorbed into the 505 Games US office in California.

This is Digital Bros’ eighth acquisition in total, and the company has confirmed a number of F2P projects in development.

"We continue our dedication to F2P"

Clive Robert, head of F2P at 505 Games, commented: ““D3 Go! has done a brilliant job bringing some of the biggest Puzzle Quest titles to market, and it was a natural fit for us to welcome them into the 505 Games family, building on our library of owned IP.

“This acquisition marks the second for us in only two years as we continue our dedication to growing the F2P business unit and bringing to gamers the best there is to offer – from original games, to powerhouse licenses, and beyond.”

2022 has proven to be a record-breaking period for mobile games M&A, with the completion of Take-Two’s acquisition of Zynga and Miniclip’s plans to acquire Subway Surfer developer SYBO.