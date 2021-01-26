Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has become Koei Tecmo's best-selling Warriors game

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is officially Koei Tecmo's best-selling Warriors game.

As detailed in the company's Q3 financial report, as of December 31st 2020, the Nintendo Switch hack and slash title has shifted 3.5 million units.

However, three million of those sales occurred within the first four days of Age of Calamity's launch, on November 20th.

Moreover, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity aided Koei Tecmo to have a strong third quarter.

For the three months ending December 31st, the Japanese company saw its net sales reach ¥44 billion ($423 million), representing a growth of 64.7 per cent year-on-year.

Warrior's spirit

Undoubtedly, the success seen by Age of Calamity can be attributed to it being marketed as the prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Previously, as detailed by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahamd on Twitter, the best selling game in the Warriors franchise was Dynasty Warriors 4.

The game was released in 2003 and was available on PC, PlayStation 2 and Xbox.

Within nine days, Dynasty Warriors 4 had sold one million copies which rose to 2.2 million in lifetime sales.