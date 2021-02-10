News

Gamestream teams with Chunghwa Telecom to launch iOS cloud gaming app in Taiwan

By , Staff Writer

Gamestream teamed with Chunghwa Telecom to bring an iOS cloud gaming app to Taiwan.

The Hami 5G iOS app gives consumers access to 65 console titles. The two companies began to work together in June 2020, with Gamestream's tech being utilised to power the application.

Initially, Chunghwa telecom launched its app on Android devices, but due to demand from iOS users, the company chose to bring its cloud gaming application to the App Store.

Currently, Gamestream cloud gaming is available across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. It has the rights to more than 300 titles from big-name publishers such as Capcom, Codemasters and Konami.

More receptive

"At Gamestream, we're pleased to see the Hami 5G iOS app available now in the App Store. This perhaps indicates greater receptiveness to cloud gaming on the part of Apple," said Gamestream CEO Ivan Lebeau.

"Chunghwa Telecom's successful deployment of the Hami 5G iOS cloud gaming app enables 5G iOS customers to experience console-quality titles across any iOS device including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV."

Lebeau added: "Gamestream leads in cloud gaming technology innovation. In November 2020, we pioneered and brought to market Progressive Web Application technology ahead of any other technology company, enabling cloud gaming beyond the App Store.

"Our mission is to deliver the most advanced cloud gaming technology in the world, meeting best-in-class industry standards, enabling platform-agnostic cloud gaming on any platform."

Last month, Gamestream welcomed Gaëlle de Jong as its new director of content and licensing.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

