Anzu partners with InMobi for programmatic brands advertising

In-game advertising platform Anzu has partnered with InMobi for programmatic advertising.

Through the partnership, InMobi's brand advertisers will have access to Anzu's mobile gaming inventory and will be able to buy in-game display and video ads programmatically.

Furthermore, the ads specialist's inventory includes exclusive titles across a range of genres, including sport and action.

"We are living in a mobile-first world, and media consumption in it continues to evolve rapidly," said InMobi GM of publisher platforms and exchange Kunal Nagpal.

"In-game advertising is one of these new frontiers that allow advertisers to interact with their consumers in a highly intuitive way.

"InMobi's technology and unmatched mobile in-app expertise along with Anzu's advanced in-game advertising platform will allow them to access the highly engaged and diverse mobile gaming audience in a medium that is becoming increasingly relevant."

Better reach

As part of the new partnership, brand advertisers will be able to reach a broad mobile games audience with specially targeted ads.

Moreover, the ads are non-intrusive, meaning that the player experience will not be hindered.

"The importance of mobile to the gaming industry cannot be overstated," said Anzu CEO and co-founder Itamar Benedy.

"It is leading the way for industry growth, accounting for over 50% of the market, which is why it's an important part of Anzu's strategy. Anzu's partnership with InMobi will greatly enhance the value of in-game advertising inventory.

"We are excited to provide InMobi's global brand advertisers with the opportunity to embrace the up-and-coming in-game advertising media channel to reach premium mobile gaming audiences across the world."

InMobi has become the latest in a line of partnerships to be formed by Anzu. Earlier this year, the in-game ads specialist teamed up with addressable media firm aMVG.

In 2020, the company partnered with various organisations, including Virtuverse, Veritas Entertainment and Axis Games.