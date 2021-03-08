Zynga teams up with Girls With Code for International Women's Day 2021

Mobile games giant Zynga has partnered with Girls Who Code to support International Women's Day 2021.

To support women interested in technology, Zynga has pledged $100,000 from its social impact fund – founded in June 2020 – to Girls Who Code.

"Zynga is honoured to team up with Girls Who Code to help forge a more inclusive industry in tech and games by expanding opportunities for girls and women across the globe," said Zynga chief legal officer Phuong Phillips.

"Through their virtual workshops, school clubs, mentorship programs, networking and more, we are hoping to build the next generation of women in STEAM to help them to prepare and thrive in the tech workforce.

"With an incredible group of women at Zynga already doing so much to support our studios and employees around the world, it's important that we take positive steps to help strengthen the future of our industry for years to come."

Throughout March, Zynga will shine a light on the women who work hard at its various studios worldwide, helping to make the offices more inclusive.

Moreover, through Small Giant Games' Empires & Puzzles, the company will raise awareness for International Women's Day. Players will be asked to change their alliance description to #ChooseToChallenge.

Users that participate in the event will be rewarded with a raised hand avatar pin.

Helping hand

The money will aid girls as they go through their education and into their working life.

So far, GWC has reached more than 300,000 girls across the UK, the US, Canada and India, of which 50 per cent have been from low-income, Black or Latin backgrounds.

"We know that passionate, diverse, ambitious young women are the key to transforming our workplace and our world," said Girls Who Code CEO Dr Tarika Barrett.

"We're excited to partner with Zynga this International Women's Day to send a loud signal to young women everywhere that they belong in technology and that they have support in their journey from school into the workforce.

"Zynga and Girls Who Code share a vision of a more fair and equitable workforce, where women of all backgrounds rise to the top."

Currently, GWC has more than 80,000 college-aged alumni, all of whom have majored in computer science or respective fields. By 2030, Girls Who Code could close the gender gap seen within entry-level computer science positions.

Moreover, the non-profit organisation operates a free Club programme designed to aid women by connecting them to mentors whilst also being given their peers' support.

