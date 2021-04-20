Lightheart Entertainment secures $6.8 million in Series A funding

Mobile games specialist Lightheart Entertainment has secured $6.8 million in Series A funding.

Makers Fund led the investment, while existing backers Galaxy Interactive and Sisu Game Ventures also took part, as did numerous angel investors.

"Lightheart is one of the few companies to successfully execute in the "Hypercore" game genre," said Makers Fund founding partner Jay Chi.

"We've known Lightheart for a while now and believe that their unique culture and rapid iterative and autonomous approach to game development is a key factor in that success."

Lightheart will use its newfound funding to scale up through hiring new talent and developing prototypes for its next project.

Future is bright

The Helsinki-based studio, founded in 2019, is best known for its flagship title Mr Autofire.

To date, the platformer, combined with collection mechanics, has picked up five million downloads and generated more than $10 million in revenue.

"We've done away with the concept of soft launches and global launches," said Lightheart CEO Kalle Kaivola.

"When we select a prototype to turn into a game, we make it a priority to learn everything we can about it.

"For us, that means testing as soon as we humanly can - on our primary market – letting the audience tell us if what we've built works for them. We start marketing at a low rate and gradually learn, grow, and iterate."