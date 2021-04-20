News

Lightheart Entertainment secures $6.8 million in Series A funding

Led by Makers Fund

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 20th, 2021 investment Galaxy Interactive
Lightheart Entertainment
Makers Fund
Sisu Game Ventures 		$6.8m
Lightheart Entertainment secures $6.8 million in Series A funding
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games specialist Lightheart Entertainment has secured $6.8 million in Series A funding.

Makers Fund led the investment, while existing backers Galaxy Interactive and Sisu Game Ventures also took part, as did numerous angel investors.

"Lightheart is one of the few companies to successfully execute in the "Hypercore" game genre," said Makers Fund founding partner Jay Chi.

"We've known Lightheart for a while now and believe that their unique culture and rapid iterative and autonomous approach to game development is a key factor in that success."

Lightheart will use its newfound funding to scale up through hiring new talent and developing prototypes for its next project.

Future is bright

The Helsinki-based studio, founded in 2019, is best known for its flagship title Mr Autofire.

To date, the platformer, combined with collection mechanics, has picked up five million downloads and generated more than $10 million in revenue.

"We've done away with the concept of soft launches and global launches," said Lightheart CEO Kalle Kaivola.

"When we select a prototype to turn into a game, we make it a priority to learn everything we can about it.

"For us, that means testing as soon as we humanly can - on our primary market – letting the audience tell us if what we've built works for them. We start marketing at a low rate and gradually learn, grow, and iterate."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News Aug 5th, 2020

Transcend Fund leads $5.25 million investment into Big Run Studios

News Apr 7th, 2020

PGC Digital: What investors in Europe and Asia want in the current climate

News Feb 28th, 2020

End Game Interactive raises $3 million seed funding from Makers Fund and Supercell

News Nov 27th, 2019

Genvid Technologies raises $27 million to fund new streaming engine

News Nov 20th, 2019

Turkish startup Dream Games raises $7.5 million for mobile puzzle titles

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies