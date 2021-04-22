Jagex launching Runescape for mobile this summer

Jagex will fully bring its flagship MMORPG Runescape to mobile later this year.

Pre-registrations for the mobile title will go live today across both the App Store and Google Play.

Should players pre-order Runescape, they will be given exclusive rewards.

However, these prizes are subject to hitting certain pre-registration milestones.

Overall, there are five cosmetic items to unlock, while the top prize is Crux Eqal armour and a 50 per cent increase to experience earned for seven days.

The game will be entirely cross-platform, meaning progress can be made on both desktop and mobile devices.

Over the past 18 months, whilst in Early Access, Runescape on mobile attracted 2.1 million downloads across iOS and Android.

Back in January 2020, Old School Runescape hit eight million downloads on mobile, just over two years after its October 2018 release.

Crossing swords

"Today's invitation to pre-order and pre-register is a massive and exciting moment," said Runescape executive producer Ryan Ward.

"It has been no small feat to bring one of the world's largest MMORPGs to the world's largest and most widespread gaming platform.

"This Summer, we will be ready to welcome players on mobile to a fantastical, living world and, through endless discovery, connect them to a RuneScape community of millions.

Ward continued: "Our community means everything to us, and we have taken the time in Early Access to listen to player feedback and create an experience that was as awesome on mobile as it is on desktop.

"Given RuneScape's 20-year heritage, to have the whole of RuneScape running on mobile is a monumental achievement, and we couldn't be more excited for launch."