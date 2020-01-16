Old School RuneScape battles to 8 million downloads on mobile

Jagex's Old School RuneScape has accumulated eight million downloads on mobile.

Launched in October 2018, the MMO RPG has continued to garner installs following its awards success, where it picked up BAFTA's EE Mobile Game of the Year as well as Best Mobile Game at the Develop:Stars Awards.

The RuneScape franchise as a whole achieved its highest-ever player membership peak in 2019, with more than 1.1 million paying subscribers.

The next release from the firm will be RuneScape Mobile, which is currently in early access and is expected to launch sometime in 2020.

"Record-breaking"

“Putting Jagex on track for its most successful year to date, 2019 was a record-breaking year for Jagex and our RuneScape communities," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

"We hit exciting milestones, welcomed more members and players to the games than at any point in their 19-year history, achieved significant success on mobile and saw notable industry talent joining our established teams to steer the future for our living games.

"We’re delighted and deeply appreciate the dedication of our staff and fans."

The former head of content acquisition for Jagex Alex Cook recently returned to Codemasters as its new global sales director.

