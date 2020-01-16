News

Old School RuneScape battles to 8 million downloads on mobile

Old School RuneScape battles to 8 million downloads on mobile
By , Staff Writer

Jagex's Old School RuneScape has accumulated eight million downloads on mobile.

Launched in October 2018, the MMO RPG has continued to garner installs following its awards success, where it picked up BAFTA's EE Mobile Game of the Year as well as Best Mobile Game at the Develop:Stars Awards.

The RuneScape franchise as a whole achieved its highest-ever player membership peak in 2019, with more than 1.1 million paying subscribers.

The next release from the firm will be RuneScape Mobile, which is currently in early access and is expected to launch sometime in 2020.

"Record-breaking"

“Putting Jagex on track for its most successful year to date, 2019 was a record-breaking year for Jagex and our RuneScape communities," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

"We hit exciting milestones, welcomed more members and players to the games than at any point in their 19-year history, achieved significant success on mobile and saw notable industry talent joining our established teams to steer the future for our living games.

"We’re delighted and deeply appreciate the dedication of our staff and fans."

The former head of content acquisition for Jagex Alex Cook recently returned to Codemasters as its new global sales director.

Jagex studio vice president Melissa Bachman will be speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th and 21st 2020 - get your tickets here!


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Jul 11th, 2018

RuneScape generates more than $800 million in lifetime revenue

News Jan 22nd, 2018

Jagex CEO Phil Mansell on the evolution of live games and RuneScape

News Apr 30th, 2019

RuneScape maker Jagex revenue up almost 10 per cent year-on-year in 2018

News Nov 6th, 2018

Old School Runescape launched on iOS to over one million installs

News Aug 23rd, 2018

RuneScape firm Jagex on eye out for mobile games acquisitions

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies