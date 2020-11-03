Old School RuneScape hits new concurrent record of 157k players

Jagex's retro MMO Old School RuneScape boasted more than 157,000 concurrent players over the last weekend.

That's according to lead content developer Kieren "Mod Kieren" Charles, who called the news that the game had 157,445 players on Twitter (below). GamaSutra also reports that another Twitter user showing a peak of 165,072.

This is a record high for the retro-themed MMO and comes in the Leagues II: Trailblazer event, which sees players using Ironman accounts – which comes with a bunch of extra, intense rules like not being able to trade items – locked into one region of the game.

Old School RuneScape launched in February 2013 and is a version of the long-running MMO that is based on the game as it was in 2007.

Well there it is, new record high for @OldSchoolRS, the response to Leagues II: TrailBlazer has been nothing short of incredible. pic.twitter.com/lzLU0Duo2M — Mod Kieren (@JagexKieren) November 1, 2020

