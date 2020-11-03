News

Old School RuneScape hits new concurrent record of 157k players

By Alex Calvin, PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Jagex's retro MMO Old School RuneScape boasted more than 157,000 concurrent players over the last weekend.

That's according to lead content developer Kieren "Mod Kieren" Charles, who called the news that the game had 157,445 players on Twitter (below). GamaSutra also reports that another Twitter user showing a peak of 165,072.

This is a record high for the retro-themed MMO and comes in the Leagues II: Trailblazer event, which sees players using Ironman accounts – which comes with a bunch of extra, intense rules like not being able to trade items – locked into one region of the game.

Old School RuneScape launched in February 2013 and is a version of the long-running MMO that is based on the game as it was in 2007.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

