News

The essential speakers you won't want to miss at next month's Beyond Games online summit!

Find out our most anticipated highlights, top picks and superstar sessions taking place on May 10-14

The essential speakers you won't want to miss at next month's Beyond Games online summit!
By , Special Features Editor

Join us for five packed days next month as the all-new online event Beyond Games explores the intersection between games and music, film, sports, social media, culture, influencers, fashion, technology, lifestyle and more…

You can see the full schedule on the official event website and here are the speakers you can't afford to miss in every one of the six seminar tracks and Power Panels too.

Tickets are available now at Mid-Term prices enabling you to save up to $140. Don’t miss out and book your tickets now!

Book today

Explore the metaverse and discover the latest transmedia trends at Beyond Games! Book your tickets now and save up to $140 with our Mid-Term offer!

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Apr 26th, 2021

Explore the intersection of games and creative industries during Beyond Games conference

News Apr 22nd, 2021

Explore the future with Beyond Games conference - last chance to save $206

News Apr 8th, 2021

Debate what's next with experts during May's Beyond Games conference

News Mar 18th, 2021

Map the metaverse with the Beyond Games conference - last chance to save $280 with Super Early Bird offer

News Mar 9th, 2021

Introducing Beyond Games - a brand new conference focused on the future of games, transmedia, digital entertainment and the creative industries

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies