The superstar schedule for Beyond Games is now live!

Want to get ahead of the curve with everything metaverse and the next big things that will take the creative world by storm? Get ready for Beyond Games, happening in just under two weeks on November 18-19, where we will take a deep dive into the future of interactive entertainment and explore the intersection between games and other creative industries such as fashion, music, film, media, influencers and much more.

Following on from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT, Beyond Games will host over 400+ creative professionals from across the globe to share insights, discover what’s next for the creative sectors and network. The conference itself will host 90+ specialised experts in their fields as speakers with 10 different themed tracks to look forward to and a sophisticated meeting platform for ample opportunities to connect with new faces.

Today, the full conference schedule for Beyond Games has been revealed, so you can get a full look at what you can look forward to at this innovative, forward-thinking conference.

Schedule Overview

The above is an at-a-glance version of the conference schedule

The Metaverse: Why Now? Where it Came from, How we are Defining it & How it Reflects the Current Dystopian Climate with Bushra Burge, Founder & Creative Director of Bushra Burge Studio

Exploring the User Experience in the Virtual World with Alex McMahon, Head of Design (UX) at Virtually Human (VHS)

Are Games the Social Networks of the Future? with Phil Ranta, COO of Wormhole Labs

Enabling Players to be Money Makers with Uffe Egekvist, CEO of ChaseRace K/S

Avatars & Self Expression in the Metaverse with Teddy Pahagbia, Chief Executive Druid of BLVCK PiXEL

