Electronic Arts completes the acquisition of Glu Mobile for $2.1 billion

EA has completed its acqusition of Glu Mobile for $2.1 billion.

The deal was first announced in February 2021.

For the price, EA gains more than 15 titles, 100 million daily active players. 500 talented game developers, and nearly 800 employees in total.

Glu Mobile's revenue for 2020 was $540 million.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Glu Mobile to our Electronic Arts family,” said Andrew Wilson, EA's CEO.

“The combination of our talented teams and powerful IP positions us as a leader in the largest gaming category in the world. We are forming a powerful growth engine that will expand our current games and deliver more amazing new experiences across sports, lifestyle, mid-core, and casual for players everywhere.”

“Today is an exciting day for Glu and our global community of players,” added Glu's CEO Nick Earl.

“Joining forces with EA will take growth games like Covet Fashion, Design Home, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and the MLB Tap Sports Baseball franchise to the next level, expanding their reach to even more global audiences.

"Together, we will accelerate a strategic mobile-first approach and drive innovation through creative leadership while delivering world-class interactive experiences to our players."