Hot Five: Game M&A high, Apex Legends Mobile in soft launch, and Sega's NFTs

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

This was the news cycle for the week starting 26 April 2021.

Read on and digest...

5. Game M&A hit all-time high of $39 billion in Q1 2021

Acquisitions in the games industry hit a new high in the first quarter of 2021, reaching an estimated $39 billion value from 280 announced and closed deals.

Tencent and its numerous subsidiaries made up the largest amount of investments at 35 deals, including Bohemia Interactive and Dontnod.

4. Play Ventures to launch a blockchain games investment fund

Game investment fund Play Ventures is setting up a specific blockchain game fund.

The Singapore-based company, which was set up by game veterans Henric Suuronen and Harri Manninen, is acquiring a stake in Golden Gate Venture’s spin-off LuneX Ventures.

Play Venture recently raised $135 million for its Fund II, taking total assets under management to $175 million.

3. Azerion raises $242 million via bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Digital games and monetisation firm Azerion has secured $242 million (€200 million) through a bond issuance on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Azerion's new bond of cash will refinance the €100 million it raised from the Frankfurt exchange in 2020.

Its latest money injection will be used to make multiple acquisitions and create new revenue opportunities.

2. Apex Legends Mobile soft launch now live - first images and gameplay surface

EA studio Respawn has finally soft-launched Apex Legends Mobile with first images and gameplay footage making its way online.

After nearly two years since the first details of the mobile version of the popular battle royale surfaced, a regional beta test has now begun taking place for Android users in India and the Philippines.

1. Sega will launch its first NFTs in summer 2021

Iconic Japanese gaming company Sega Sammy has announced it will start selling NFTs “related to its classic IP” from summer 2021.

As part of the announcement, Sega has revealed a partnership with local Japanese game company Double Jump.Tokyo.

It’s best known for the game My Crypto Heroes and its MCH+ blockchain gaming platform.

As part of the deal, Sega has also invested an undisclosed amount in Double Jump.Tokyo.