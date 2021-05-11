News

Apptopia raises $20 million in Series C funding

Expanding tech for more nuaunced insights

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 11th, 2021 investment Apptopia $20m
Apptopia raises $20 million in Series C funding
By , Staff Writer

Mobile app intelligence provider Apptopia has raised $20 million in Series C funding.

The funding round was led by ABS Capital Partners with existing investor Blossom Street Ventures also participating. 

Mike Avon and Paul Mariani from ABS Capital will joining the board.

As the company heads to the next phase of growth, former COO Jonathan Kay will be taking over the position of CEO from co-founder Eliran Sapir, who will become chairman of the board.

Changing market

With the ever-changing business models, there has been a change in demands from its clients. Now they are more inclined to inspect their own customers and competitors in terms of data, facts, and figures.

Also, with the advancement of technologies, apps are now not limited to mobile phones. Those are also available on PC and other smart devices, and Apptopia's clients are demanding data for the other devices as well.

To meet the clients' demands, Apptopia is now exploring new areas which will give it a significant competitive advantage over its competitors such as Sensor Tower and App Annie.

"We figured out a way to do that that doesn’t rely on any of what our competitors have done in the past. So, we will not be using any apps to spy on people,” said Kay.

Apptopia's client base includes companies like Google, Visa, Coca-Cola, Target, Zoom, NBC, Unity Technologies, Microsoft and Adobe.


Tags:
Tousif Biswas
Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

Related Articles

News Jan 3rd, 2018

Could 2018 spell the end for mobile app intelligence as we know it?

News Nov 23rd, 2016

Mobile market intelligence firm Apptopia raises $2.7 million in funding round led by Ashton Kutcher's VC firm

News Mar 17th, 2021

Overwolf raises $52.5 million in Series C funding round

News Feb 16th, 2021

Newzoo forms partnership with Apptopia

News Jan 8th, 2021

Among Us tops worldwide download charts for 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies