Apptopia raises $20 million in Series C funding

Mobile app intelligence provider Apptopia has raised $20 million in Series C funding.

The funding round was led by ABS Capital Partners with existing investor Blossom Street Ventures also participating.

Mike Avon and Paul Mariani from ABS Capital will joining the board.

As the company heads to the next phase of growth, former COO Jonathan Kay will be taking over the position of CEO from co-founder Eliran Sapir, who will become chairman of the board.

Changing market

With the ever-changing business models, there has been a change in demands from its clients. Now they are more inclined to inspect their own customers and competitors in terms of data, facts, and figures.

Also, with the advancement of technologies, apps are now not limited to mobile phones. Those are also available on PC and other smart devices, and Apptopia's clients are demanding data for the other devices as well.

To meet the clients' demands, Apptopia is now exploring new areas which will give it a significant competitive advantage over its competitors such as Sensor Tower and App Annie.

"We figured out a way to do that that doesn’t rely on any of what our competitors have done in the past. So, we will not be using any apps to spy on people,” said Kay.

Apptopia's client base includes companies like Google, Visa, Coca-Cola, Target, Zoom, NBC, Unity Technologies, Microsoft and Adobe.