EA's 2021 mobile revenue was $781 million

US publisher Electronic Arts has recorded a seven per cent revenue drop in its mobile business. .

Mobile revenue came in at $174 million for the Q4 FY21 period.

Full year mobile revenues were $781 million.

Overall, EA's total revenue arrived at $5.6 billion (a rise of two per cent), however, net income dropped from $3 billion to $837 million.

Solid foundation

"EA delivered a strong quarter, driven by live services and Apex Legends’ extraordinary performance. Apex steadily grew through the last year, driven by the games team and the content they are delivering," said EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen.

"Looking forward, the momentum in our existing live services provides a solid foundation for FY22. Combined with a new Battlefield and our recent acquisitions, we expect net bookings growth in the high teens."

EA's net revenue for the 2022 fiscal year is expected to come in at approximately $6.8 billion, while its net income is expected to land around $390 million for the 12 month period.

This estimate took into account the purchase of Glu Mobile on April 29th, 2021.

"We’re now accelerating in FY22, powered by expansion of our blockbuster franchises to more platforms and geographies, a deep pipeline of new content, and recent acquisitions that will be catalysts for further growth," added EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

Last month, EA studio Respawn finally soft-launched Apex Legends on mobile, with the first images and shots of gameplay footage making their way online shortly after.