Valve to announce portable PC based on Nintendo Switch?

Valve is looking at launching a new portable PC device taking inspiration from the Nintendo Switch.

As reported by Ars Technica, the US developer and publisher has been working on the project in secret for a while now, with a potential late 2021 release on the cards.

Valve co-founder Gabe Newell hinted at the console's existence at a panel conversation at a school in New Zealand only a few weeks back.

Looking to utilise its firm grasp on the PC market, the "SteamPal" (as the codename refers to it) will offer a variety of games available from the Steam platform and will run via Linux as an operating system. Additionally, it will utilise either an Intel or AMD chip.

The handheld is expected to take a design similar to the Switch, such as standard gamepad buttons and triggers but will be able to hook up to large monitors via a USB Type-C port.

There will also be Joy-Con-like controllers, though they will be unable to detach.

Pandemic production

Whether the device actually makes its way to shelves in 2021 is down to the supply chain, as many technology firms have struggled to acquire the necessary components due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One reason why it may be closer to release than many expect is that new hardware code referencing the console was added to Steam recently, according to the report.

Valve Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Bellevue, Washington. The studio is best known for its Half-Life, Dota and Portal series, which has helped contribute to a portfolio of games that have surpassed over 100 million units sold globally.

Nintendo, meanwhile, confirmed in its latest financial figures that the Switch has now reached 84.59 million total units sold and 587 million software sales, as the system shows no signs of slowing down.