Calling indie developers - pitch your games in the Big Indie Pitch at next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

Around the world we run pitching competitions, in person and online, designed to showcase the very best indie developers in the games industry. These competitions are short, speed-dating-styled pitching sessions where participants can earn important feedback and have the chance to win top prizes.

Indie developers are the lifeblood of the games industry and a great force of innovation, and at our conferences and events that we run across the world since 2006, we do our utmost to support them.

One way we support them is by running our Big Indie Pitch competitions, where developers can sign up and take part free!

Taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 in July, the Big Indie Pitch makes its return to shine the spotlight on some of the most talented indie developers within our industry. These indies will engage in a speed-dating style pitching competition to learn from top games industry experts and potentially win promotional packages worth thousands. It’s a great opportunity to see where your game is at and raise awareness.

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running two Big Indie Pitches. One of them is focused on mobile developers, while the other enables PC and console developers to take part. Its free to sign up and you will also gain access to every aspect of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7.

Not taking part in the Big Indie Pitch? You can still get involved with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

We’re allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with publishers and investors, as well as learn from the industry’s biggest names. So if you’re not taking part in the Big Indie Pitch, make sure you sign up here to get a free pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7.

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t quite qualify as an indie - you can guarantee your attendance now with our heavily subsidised tickets. Book before midnight tonight (Thursday, June 3rd) and you could save more than $420 with our Early Bird prices.