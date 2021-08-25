Admix partners with Movember for in-play ads

In-play advertising company Admix has partnered with men’s health charity Movember to reach more males through video games.

Through the partnership, in-play adverts featuring the Movember moustache will appear across a range of genres played by the charity’s target audience, males between the ages of 20 and 39.

Mobile games such as Ultimate Car Driving Sim, Traffic Tour, Drive Ahead and TiMX will see adverts "digitally injected" into gameplay. In-play adverts are utilised to reach consumers in a way that does not interrupt gameplay.

Movember’s goal is to raise awareness surrounding male health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and male suicide. Last year, Movember partnered with Hutch to raise awareness for the cause via an in-game event in F1 Manager.

Non-intrusive ads

"Our collaboration with Movember marks Admix’ second in-play activation for a high profile charity, with our CoppaFeel! campaign having launched in May," said Admix vice president of global agency partnerships Michael Silberberg.

"Reaching people while they’re at their most engaged with relevant ads that don’t interrupt gameplay is the perfect way to deliver powerful messages and brand uplift for charities and brands alike, boosting engagement with their target audiences."

Movember global director of innovation Dan Cooper added: "We were thrilled to collaborate with Admix to get the men’s health message out to our gaming audience.

"Over the years, we have been humbled by the worldwide support for Movember from the gaming community. One of the ways we approach our men’s health mission is to ‘go to where men are’.

"This means that communities and spaces where men are already active and reachable, like gaming, are communities that play a key role in helping to create lasting change for our cause areas of men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer."

Speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7, Admix CEO Samuel Huber discussed why gaming is becoming a media channel.