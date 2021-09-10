Venture Valley dev partners with Discovery Education

The team behind the upcoming Venture Valley game have revealed a partnership with educational technology platform Discovery Education.

Venture Valley is a project from The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship and is aimed at building excitement around and teaching real financial and business skills to users.

In the game, players will be able to create their own businesses from dog walking to dating apps. Players will also need to be wary of rivals, however, they can deploy competitive strategic duels using boost and adversity cards, in a "fast-dealing esports-type" style of play.

Venture Valley will be available on iOS and Android devices from October 2021, completely free-to-play, without featuring any adverts or in-app purchases. The game will also be available on PC.

Through the partnership, Discovery Education will create a number of Venture Valley-based curriculum resources as part of a joint-branded microsite. The resources will be available at no cost for Discovery Education’s audience of over 45 million students.

Start your own venture

"Discovery Education is the perfect partner for the Venture Valley PC and mobile game as it shares our team's commitment to enriching and empowering students with interactive and exciting digital gameplay," said Venture Valley executive producer Roger Hector.

"The learning resources created with Discovery Education will allow students to explore entrepreneurship through dynamic interactions with Venture Valley characters and concepts."

Discovery Education president of social impact Lori McFarling added: "Discovery Education is excited to collaborate with the Venture Valley team on this exciting new initiative. Together, we are empowering educators nationwide to provide students with the information and know-how they need to start and run a business and achieve real-world successes beyond graduation."

Recently, In-play advertising firm Admix partnered with men’s health charity Movember to reach more males through video games via non-intrusive ads in games played specifically by the charity’s demographic.