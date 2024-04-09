News

Luckmon Inc. and FanCom Global unite for Japanese market expansion

Luckmon has garnered more than 500,000 downloads and boasts a user base of 1 million gamers nationwide

April 9th, 2024 partnership Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Hyper-casual games publisher FanCom Global has reached an agreement with California-based smartphone app developer Luckmon Inc. to expand Luckmon's reach in Japan starting April 5th, 2024.

After launching in the US on Google Play in September 2022, Luckmon garnered over 500,000 downloads, boasting a user base of 1 million gamers nationwide.

To celebrate its launch in Japan, Luckmon is offering users bonuses including a one-time welcome gift of 100 gems, 200 gems for each successful friend invitation and a daily roulette wheel spin for chances to win gems, tickets, and more.

There are also Bonus Coin Slots that allow users to test their luck on the slots to win tickets, experience points, and other rewards while competing against other players.

Bringing value to Japanese mobile gamers

FanCom CEO Tetsuya Endo affirms that Luckmon currently has over a million users in North America and adds that FanCom will leverage its “expertise in marketing solutions and agency business" to deliver the “value of Luckmon to Japanese mobile gamers and expanding opportunities for advertisers."

Luckmon CEO David Son comments, “Together, we aim to create a service that seamlessly connects users and advertisers in the domestic mobile game market, unlocking new realms of fun and innovation.”

By offering rewards and engagement opportunities for advertisers, both FanCom and Luckmon aim to bolster Japan's mobile gaming scene with the country's gaming market expected to reach $40.74 billion by 2032.


Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

