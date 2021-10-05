News

Habbo pixel art NFTs sell out, generating $14 million of trading in 24 hours

Over 2,500 collectors participated in auction

By , Staff Writer

Habbo developer Sulake has revealed that it has sold out of its collection of NFTs themed around Habbo's characteristic pixel art.

Sulake first revealed the launch of the NFT Habbo pixel art avatars last week, stating that 11,600 would be sold via auction on the Habbo NFT page and minted on Ethereum.

Over 2,500 collectors purchased the randomly generated Habbo avatars, which were bought unseen before being revealed.

The collection sold out after 26 hours, with 90 per cent of the avatars sold during the final 30 minutes of the auction.

Since being revealed, the project has generated over $14 million of trading activity on the OpenSea marketplace

The remaining NFTs have been reserved for existing Habbo users to be used in competitions and giveaways.

Following the success of the sale, Sulake and parent organisation Azerion have committed to a 200 per cent omission offset for a negative carbon footprint.

Nostalgia triumphs again

"We are extremely pleased with the success of our Habbo Avatars project and the support that we’ve seen from the community so far," said Sulake CEO Valtteri Karu.

"This is truly a nostalgic product, and despite being over 21 years old and one of the original metaverses, the Habbo community is still a very large, passionate and active community throughout the world.

"So rich is this sense of nostalgia that the Habbo Avatars themselves were not revealed to their new owners upon purchase until October 5th.

"It’s really been the driving force behind this train, and it’s exciting to see how excited people are about this next step in our evolution."

Elsewhere in the NFT space, Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis has raised $152 million on a $3 billion valuation following a Series B funding round.


Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

