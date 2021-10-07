Game M&A and funding volume hits $71 billion in 2021 to-date

Global tech investment bank Drake Star Partners has published the September 2021 edition of its global gaming industry update.

This provides insights into deal activity and volume across market segments during the first nine months of this year.

The year 2021 has been a landmark for the games industry, even with three months yet to go.

The dollar volume for deals – announced or closed – is already more than twice that of the whole of last year; across 844 transactions, deals valuing a total $71 billion have been disclosed.

Raising and buying sprees

228 M&A deals have been announced this year with an impressive $31.9 billion in deal value.

A record $9 billion was raised by private companies in 493 deals from strategics and VCs.

The blockchain/NFT gaming segment attracted private financing to the value of $1.8 billion, two of the largest raises in gaming.

Sorare raised $680 million at a $4.3 billion valuation and Dapper Labs raised $250 million at a $7.6 billion valuation.

The report also focuses on the most significant deals across M&A and financing.

Top initial public offering (IPO) and special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deals include

Krafton (raising a record $3.7 billion to complete its IPO),

Nexters (completing its SPAC) and

Doubledown going public on Nasdaq through IPO.

Netflix has also made its first gaming acquisition in Night School.

