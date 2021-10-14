Here are six ways you can attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT - free

What’s better than getting a super discount on tickets to the leading B2B mobile games industry conference? Being able to attend for free - and you could take advantage of that opportunity as there are six ways you could join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT without spending a single cent.

The next instalment of our digital conference series goes live on November 15th to 17th with a focus on innovation and looking ahead to new market opportunities. The event takes place completely online with over 1,000 attendees from across the games industry looking to share their knowledge and network with one another.

Currently we’re offering huge savings with our Early Bird discounts, which enable you to save up to $245 on the price of tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT.

However, there are six ways you can apply to attend our conference for free. Here they are…

1) Indie developers go free

We have allocated a limited number of free passes solely for small indie developers who may not otherwise be able to easily attend events. If you would like to apply for a free indie developer pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT, please use this form to register.

2) Share your expertise

Do you have knowledge to share? Would you like to take part in a growing and much-loved conference series? We're always looking for new speakers and panellists. Please let us know how you might get involved by submitting your talk idea or topic here.

3) Jobseekers: find your next opportunity

We are making a limited number of jobseeker tickets available for free to those who are currently looking for a new role. This will not only give you access to fantastic networking opportunities, but also all other aspects of the Pocket Gamer Connects online event. Use this form to sign up.

4) Work in the media? Get your press pass

Interested in covering our conferences? Our Connects events offer the opportunity to engage with a genuine cross-section of the industry – from exciting indie talent right through to heads of the leading triple-A studios and everything in between. Apply for press accreditation here.

5) Participate in the Big Indie Pitch

The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and cool prizes. Apply today and pitch your mobile, PC or console game to a panel of expert judges at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT.

6) Free access for students

We’re offering a select amount of student tickets available free for those who are currently in higher education. The best way to guarantee a student ticket to the event is through your college or university. We liaise directly with relevant college departments. Before applying here, ask your tutor if provision has already been made for groups of students from your place of study.

If you wish to proceed with an independent student application, click here to apply now.

Don’t qualify for a free ticket?

Don’t worry, you can take advantage of our Early Bird offer and save up to $245 if you book your tickets now.