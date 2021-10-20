Rovio and Billebeino launch limited-edition Angry Birds capsule collection

Rovio and lifestyle brand Billebeino have collaborated on a new Angry Birds capsule collection, available for a limited time from select retailers and in the Billebeino online store today.

The deal was brokered by IMG.

The line features iconic Angry Birds characters as well as new exclusive character Bille Bird, based on Billebeino’s Ville Leino.

Clothes feature designs combining the Angry Birds characters with minimalist typeface styles Billebeino has come to be known for.

The accessories and unisex casual wear are available for adults and children. Kids’ designs incorporate the destructible materials that appear in many Angry Birds games.

“With Billebeino, we’ve found a partner that’s just as adventurous and fun as Angry Birds,” says Katri Chacona, Director of Licensing at Rovio.

“Each brand brings its own unique design approach and offbeat sense of humour into the mix, resulting in a stylish new line that truly stands out from the rest.”

Billebeino was founded in 2014 by the aforementioned Ville Leino, a former NHL player whose passion for sports and expression through art combined to inspire the brand.

“We wanted this collection to be playful and fun. We used a lot of colours and art on designs so we could get the whole family excited about the collection. It was very inspirational working with an international Finnish company,” he said.

“We created a limited-edition Bille Bird plushie and choreographed a Bille Bird dance in cooperation with the local dance school, DCA. We hope this collaboration inspires people to move, dance and enjoy life.”

You can check out the full collection here.