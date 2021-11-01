Got a game you’ve been loving lately? Or perhaps you're working on a really incredible project that you think deserves further recognition? It’s time to submit your nominations for this year’s Big Indie Awards before this Friday's (November 5th) deadline.

For over 12 years, The Big Indie Pitch has been a launching pad for the discovery and support of indie game developers from across the globe. Through The Big Indie Pitch, countless developers have gotten their games in front of publishers, platforms and press which has helped them successfully market and gain well-deserved recognition for their work. Even in the last year alone, The Big Indie Pitch has held 19 digital pitch events and observed 260 amazing games throughout that time.

In order to take the mission of promoting indie developers and creations to the next level, the inaugural Big Indie Awards will be celebrating the best of indie games and up-and-coming developers. This awards show will take place fully online on December 15th, 2021. Regardless of whether or not they have attended previous pitch events, all indie-categorised teams and games who have released a game in the last 12 months (or are scheduled to release in the next 6 months) are welcome to be nominated.

Nominations have been extended to this Friday, November 5th. This is your last chance to nominate your team or game for The Big Indie Awards 2021, so don't miss out and submit your nominations now.

Who can be nominated?

The awards cover both mobile and PC/console games. Read more here to see the requirements to qualifiy for nomination.

The game must have been released after September 2020 or be scheduled to launch in the next 6 months.

Your core studio must be less than 12 members (with exceptions in special circumstances) and be fully independently owned with a primary focus on game making. Independent developers are also welcome.

What’s the process?

Step 1: Nominations

We are currently at the nomination stage. Anyone can nominate their own game or the studio they are a part of as well as nominate a game that someone else has created or a studio that they think is doing particularly well. All names nominated will enter a list that will be shortened by an expert panel into a final shortlist of nominees.

Use this form to submit your nominations and suggest at least one category you feel is suitable for your nominees, as games can win in multiple categories. Please be aware that you can nominate multiple times and nominate multiple games.

Step 2: Shortlist Voting

Select industry experts and players will vote for nominees and result in the winning titles.

Step 3: Awards Ceremony

The winners will be announced through a ceremony on December 15th. Sign up free today to secure your spot for this 100% digital awards show.

Official Categories

Public vote available from November 5th:

Best Indie Game (PC/ Console)

Best Indie Game (Mobile)

Best In Audio (Multiplatform)

Best In Visuals (Multiplatform)

Best In Gameplay (Multiplatform)

Best Story/Narrative (Multiplatform)

Best Longform Experience/Living Game (Multiplatform)

Most Innovative Idea (Multiplatform)

Best Quick-Play/Casual Title (Multiplatform)

Best Studio/Team (Multiplatform)

Best Solo Developer (Multiplatform)

Special awards by the expert jury:

Rising Star (Multiplatform)

Games For Good Award (Multiplatform)

BIP Legend Award

Pitcher Of The Year

Time to nominate

Nominations are now open for the Big Indie Awards. Please use this form to submit your nominations. Submit your indie team or indie game today for consideration and make sure to book your tickets to the virtual Awards here. It’s a perfect chance to celebrate and uplift both your company and team members whilst gaining recognition for being leading, inspiring and innovative forces in the industry.

Nominations will be open until 11:59 UK time on Friday, November 5th, 2021.