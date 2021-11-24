News

95 per cent of gamers in Africa choose mobile, says Newzoo

South Africa leads the way for player spending across the continent

News Editor

Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the fastest-growing mobile game markets worldwide.

According to Newzoo and Carry1st, between 2015 and 2021 the number of video game consumers increased from 77 million to 186 million, a rise of 144 per cent.

Furthermore, across the region 177 million, or 95 per cent of players, use mobile devices as opposed to consoles and PCs.

Of the 186 million players, 34 per cent of players, approximately 63 million, pay for games.

Newzoo attributes this rapid growth to increased digitisation within the region, along with an increase in mobile gaming following the COVID-19 pandemic seen worldwide.

Quickly emerging market

In the report, Newzoo examined five of the major countries within the region: Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The report revealed that South Africa has the highest proportion of gamers, with approximately 40 per cent of its 59 million population, reaching roughly 24 million now playing.

The next highest country was Ghana (27 per cent), followed by Nigeria (23 per cent), Kenya (22 per cent), and Ethiopia (13 per cent).

For 2021, South Africa led the way for overall consumer spending, generating $290 million to date.

Nigeria followed at $185 million, then Ghana at $42 million, Kenya at $38 million, and finally Ethiopia at $35 million.

The proportion of players that pay for games is highest in South Africa (43 per cent). The proportion of paying players in Ghana and Ethiopia rests at 33 per cent, whereas the percentage of paying players in Kenya and Nigeria follows closely at 32 per cent.

In September, Newzoo reported its projections that by 2024 the global mobile games market will exceed $116 billion.


