The mobile games market faces the least disruption from coronavirus according to Newzoo

Mobile games will be the least impacted from the COVID-19 outbreak according to Newzoo's latest report.

In 2020, mobile games are expected to generate $77.2 billion in revenue, a growth of 13.3 per cent year-on-year. There are several reasons for the platform's growth when compared to PC and consoles, which will grow by 6.8 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively.

Firstly, more than two-fifths of the world owns a smartphone, which gives billions of users access to many free games. On top of this, the portable platform has become more popular due to PC cafes being closed as a result of COVID-19.

When it comes to development, mobile games are said to be less complicated than console and PC titles, and with no physical release logistics to worry about, the platform is less likely to experience delays to games.

Overall, it is estimated that 2.6 billion players will play mobile games this year. However, only 38 per cent will pay for titles.

Impressive numbers

The global games market in 2020 will generate $159.3 billion in revenue, which represents an increase of 9.3 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, by the end of 2023, the market will exceed $200 billion in revenue – between 2019 and 2023 that is a compound annual growth rate of 8.3 per cent.

Recently, a report by Niko Partners revealed that the Chinese market alone would generate $46 billion in 2024.