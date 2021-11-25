Waysun acquires majority share of Boss Bunny Games to lead MENAT publishing operations

US-based full-service entertainment and games company Waysun Inc. has purchased a majority stake in mobile games outfit Boss Bunny Games, for an undisclosed amount.

Following the acquisition, Boss Bunny will operate as the publishing arm of Waysun across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

The acquisition is the first expansion Waysun has made in MENAT and is part of its strategy to become a global industry leader.

Additionally, Boss Bunny chairwoman Aziza Alhamadi will be taking over as CEO from the company’s co-founder Geraint Bungay. Bungay will continue to provide support as a member of the Boss Bunny board.

Founded in 2020, Boss Bunny maintains a headquarters in Dubai and an additional office in Abu Dhabi, with more offices planned for the future. At present, the studio has released six games across the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei’s App Gallery, including Camel Dash and Wall Smash.

Globalisation goals

"The acquisition is a powerful boost to the gaming sector in the region, as it will enable us to capitalise on the advanced and integrated business systems of Waysun in the MENAT region and beyond," said Boss Bunny co-founder and CEO Aziza Alahmadi.

"Together, we will develop new games for our customers, seize investment opportunities that add fresh value to our company, and contribute to a sustainable regional economy."

Waysun CEO Aly Yip added: "MENAT has become a vital market in the global gaming industry and this investment in Boss Bunny Games is an integral part of our global expansion plans. We are delighted to have found such an exceptional partner that produces fun and engaging games through a diverse and talented team. We share ambitions to pioneer the regional gaming industry for the long term, and look forward to a successful and prosperous partnership."

The MENAT is a rapidly growing mobile games market, with recent data from Newzoo indicating that over 95 per cent of all gamers in Africa use mobile devices as opposed to consoles or PCs.