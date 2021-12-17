Unity partners with Meta Audience Network for in-app bidding access

Unity has partnered with Meta Audience Network to offer Unity Ads through Unity Mediation, for the purpose of in-app bidding.

Through the partnership, Unity creators will be able to further optimise revenue potential and developers will have access to more than 60 ad ecosystem partners along with Meta Audience Network.

They will also have an enhanced array of tools to utilise in setting pricing strategies and bidding effectively. Meanwhile, publishers will be given access to a premium demand source.

Meta Audience Network now joins the roster of available networks including AdColony, Vungle, IronSource, Google AdMob, and AppLovin.

Streamlined access

"This partnership with Meta Audience Network will unlock important access to one of the leading bidders in the industry for developers of all sizes using Unity Ads," said Unity SVP of product management, operate solutions, Felix Thé.

“Our priority is always to enable our developers’ success and with this partnership we are delivering a streamlined path to maximising revenue potential. This is a significant step we are taking to ensure we are equipping publishers with what they need to achieve operational and monetary efficiencies."

Meta Audience Network head of adtech partnerships Julius Ramirez commented, "Meta Audience Network and Unity share a vision of generating incremental value and transparency for in-app developers on a global scale. This integration streamlines access to high-quality demand, enabling developers to maximize their revenue with greater efficiency."

Last month, Unity acquired New Zealand-based SFX tech Weta Digital for $1.625 billion in cash and Unity stock, and gained access to Weta's collaborative data platform and its library of assets.