Unity’s offerwall product Tapjoy launches Daily Rewards to boost re-engagement

Unity have announced Daily Rewards as part of their offerwall product, Tapjoy from Unity. Offerwall is a marketplace which has proved popular with advertisers seeking user acquisition. Special offers and timed rewards can keep players checking in in-game and coming back for more.

Daily Rewards in Tapjoy appear as a new campaign type and can give users rewards whenever they complete a task within a Unity developed app. Those tasks could include completing a level, beating a boss or repeated, regular check-ins and play allowing players to amass more rewards for extended regular play sessions.

The company says that these daily rewards are “a good fit for audiences that prefer short challenges with fast and frequent rewards” and “maintain the precision of an event-based optimization model, promoting user engagement, supporting player loyalty, and driving long-term value for the advertiser.

Coming back for more

In short, daily rewards can increase conversion rates by offering shorter, quicker and more frequent rewards, which are better suited to the preferences of players across multiple game genres. Such engagements drive higher ROAS by limiting the number of rewards that any player can will daily, meaning that they literally have to come back for more, thereby incentivising players to return regularly and spend more time in the game and with the advertiser’s campaigns.

Bid management is easy. Advertisers simply set a maximum bid to be paid if a user completes the final event in the funnel and Unity’s backend takes care of everything else.

Daily rewards can also benefit the app publishers that monetize with the offerwall, by engaging a

new segment of players who respond better to more frequent, daily rewards. Unity states that apps utilizing Daily Rewards in beta have, on average, shown a 6% increase in unique daily users converting on an offer.