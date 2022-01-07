OP Games launches indie publishing arm GM Frens

Blockchain startup OP Games has launched a new publishing arm aimed at accelerating indie publishers onto the blockchain.

Named GM Frens, the aim of the new publishing company is "break down barriers to entry" and allow indie developers to generate an income from their creations.

OP Games has stated that its new publishing arm will offer indie developers support with game design and tokenomics, community building, tech and blockchain integrations, NFT sales and token launches, and marketing.

Games published through GM Frens will be made available on OP Games’ platform, OP Arcade. At the time of writing, OP Arcade has 10 games available on the platform, including Flip Flop, Connection, and Proxx.

Publishing indies

In October, OP Games raised $8.6 million from a seed round to combine NFTs, blockchain, and DAOs, with plans to support over 500 games by the end of 2022. The creation of its publishing arm is firm’s first big step towards this goal.

"We are excited to bring GM Frens into the mix of all the great things OP Games is building," said OP Games CEO Chase Freo.

"A Web3 game publishing arm will not only ensure funding opportunities for game developers but will also allow us to usher more Web2 game developers into the world of blockchain and crypto."

