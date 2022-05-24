Paul Farley’s Firestoke raises $2.2 million

He began a long, and some might say, distinguished, games industry career at legendary developer DMA Design, playing a key role in the development of the GTA series

Since founding Tag Games in 2006 Paul has built the studio from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected and successful mobile and handheld developers in Europe.

Indie games publisher Firestoke has raised $2.2 million from its latest seed funding round, support by Hiro Capital, Behold VC, and Techstart Ventures.

Firestoke’s mission statement is described as “bridg[ing] the gap between a growing and increasingly diverse global audience who demand games that complement triple-A and mobile experiences”.

Paul Farley, CEO and founder of Firestoke, stated: “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with such proven game-focused investment teams at this early stage of Firestoke’s journey.

“Each of the investor teams bring huge additional value with complementary skill sets, experience and networks. Most importantly we value many of the same things; creating great games, empowering development talent, building successful businesses and bringing joy and delight to our players.”

Prior to founding Firestoke, which currently releases titles on console and PC, Farley was an integral figurehead in the UK mobile games industry. In his previous role as CEO of Tag Games, Farley spoke about the impact of Brexit on the UK games industry.