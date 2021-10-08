News

OP Games raises $8.6 million to combine blockchain, NFTs and DAOs

Plans to support 500 games by end of 2022

Blockchain startup OP Games has raised $8.6 million following a seed funding round.

The round featured participation from investors including Republic Crypto, Ascensive Assets, Morningstar Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Polygon Studios and Bitcoin.com.

Additional investment was received from GFS Ventures, Defi Alliance, Mentha Partners, OKex Blockdream Ventures and SevenX Ventures.

OP Games is developing a platform that combines NFTs and Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) to work with developers so they can create games with their respective communities.

The company’s player-facing gateway is OP Arcade, where communities discover HTML5 games, compete for prizes in tournaments, and participate in a progressive crypto-economy.

OP Arcade is built on the developer-friendly NEAR Protocol.

Launching Arcadians

OP Games will launch its NFT project, Arcadians, on October 12th, with avatars build on the open-source tools created by the startup.

"We welcome this hearty endorsement of the work we have done to power up the gaming landscape using Web 3.0's superpowers: open-source and community ownership," said OP Games CEO and co-founder Chase Freo.

"The $150 billion gaming industry is evolving at an astonishing rate. By giving developers the tools and guidance they need, and by giving players the chance to co-create their favourite projects, we are opening up new revenue channels for the sector's talented creators."

In other blockchain news, Habbo developer Sulake sold out of its collection of NFTs themed around Habbo's characteristic pixel art within 26 hours. The randomly generated Habbo avatars were unseen by collectors before purchase.

You can find out more about OP Games via its website


