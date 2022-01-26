Learn the top strategies to secure game development funding at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Want to learn all about how to secure funding for your next project? Hear top tips and tricks of the trade from global experts at Pocket Gamer Connects London in just a few short weeks.

This February 14-15, we are reconnecting for the first live edition of our flagship Connects conference in over two years. Nex month, 1,500 games industry professionals will join us in London to collaborate, network and learn about how we can stay ahead of the game in 2022. We will welcome 225 experts and over 700 leading companies to learn from, connect and do business with. There’s still time to secure tickets for the conference happening in less than three weeks, so don’t miss out.

With 70% of our attendees historically being game makers, we focus a number of our themed tracks on topics that will provide high value to developers at all stages of their project creation. Today, we’re highlighting one of our themed tracks that will guide developers through what it takes to secure funding for their games and the best practices they need to keep in mind.

This track is called Show Me The Money, and speakers will aim to walk you through how to get the funding you need for your next project. It features discussions on how to navigate M&A during crisis times, how to leverage the skills of a diverse portfolio, how to accurately value your studio and game and more. Learn all the strategies you need to get the funding you deserve by attending this track.

A massive thank you to our track sponsor Agnitio Capital, an investment bank for games. They are true champions of the gaming industry and put their capital and efforts towards supporting blossoming studios and projects, and take upon a unique, tailored approach to add immense value to each developer and studio they work with.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

Show Me The Money: February 14

12:30 - Join Khai Trung Le in introducing the track, sponsored by the amazing team at Agnitio Capital [https://agnitiocapital.com/].

14:00 - TBA.

14:20 - The afternoon starts with a superstar panel all about how to navigate M&A during a global crisis and moderated by Shum Singh of Agnitio Capital. The unmissable panel will feature Ken Go from DECA Games and John Peterson from Jam City.

15:00 - TBA.

15:20 - Kick back and enjoy a panel on Why Angel Investing Matters with Joakim Archen of Elite Game Developers as Moderator. The panel includes Cassia Curran of Curran Games, Nick Button-Brown of The Game Angels, Jon Hook of BoomHits and Lawrence Gilioli of Lenderwize.

16:00 - Join our next panel to learn how to accurately value your studio and game. Our incredible panelists will discuss the best tips and tricks to ensure you know your worth! This panel is moderated by Simon Prytherch of gamigo group. The panel will include Johan Eile, from Kabam, Shum Singh from Agnitio Capital, Barak David from Murka Games and Kim Nordstrom from Independent.

16:40 - Learn all about When to Hold, Fold & Run with Chris Kempt, former founder of Dead Five.

17:00 - Next up is a session on how to leverage the skills of a diverse portfolio. Learn insights into the synergies that enable gaming to innovate, reach new audiences and go for growth with Maria Redin from MTG and Markus Lipp of Kongregate/GamingCo.

17:40 - TBA.

This is just a taste of the 20 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects London.

