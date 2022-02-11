Pocket Gamer Connects London is next week – this is your last call to get involved

Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks off this upcoming Monday, and there is no better place to connect with the global leaders in mobile gaming.

We’re reuniting the mobile games industry for two insights-packed days in London this coming week, and we are so looking forward to welcoming 700 of the world’s finest companies as attendees to our conference. This hybrid edition of PG Connects is also welcoming 1,500 game industry professionals from all around the globe as well as 230 expert speakers from top companies sharing their expertise through our 21 unmissable tracks. Don’t miss out on the chance to connect and do business with the global games industry this next week.

Our meeting system is officially open, so registrants are already scheduling their meetings. Get registered today so you can make the most out of your PG Connects experience starting today.

We’re taking this opportunity to highlight the incredible brands that are supporting the conference. These global leaders are making a massive impact on the games industry, and we couldn’t be prouder to have them as sponsors! A massive thank you goes out to each and every sponsor that is helping make this conference possible. We can’t wait to see all of you on the floor this coming Monday!

Platinum Sponsors

Xsolla

Xsolla is the world’s leading video game commerce company, with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the games industry.

Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes to promote and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in mobile game commerce, Xsolla continues to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization so their partners can grow audience, engagement, and revenue.

With offices worldwide, Xsolla currently works with major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information, please visit xsolla.com.

Agora

Agora is a leading video, voice and live interactive streaming platform, helping developers deliver rich in-app experiences—including embedded voice and video chat, real-time recording, interactive live streaming, and real-time messaging.

Our Real-Time Engagement Platform provides developers with simple-to-use, customizable and widely compatible APIs to embed real-time video and voice into their applications without the need to build the infrastructure themselves. Real-time data transmission is handled by our Software-Defined Real- Time Network (SD-RTNTM) with more than 250 points of presence worldwide. Using sophisticated algorithms, SD-RTNTM continuously monitors and optimizes data transmission paths, minimizing latency and packet loss while enabling high-quality real-time engagement across millions of concurrent users.

Our goal is to empower every developer—whether working as a solo entrepreneur or part of a larger organization—to leverage Real-Time Engagement to create innovative products, elevate user experiences, differentiate themselves and build the applications of the future right now.

Gold Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

Bronze Sponsors

Track Sponsors

The Very Big Indie Pitch Sponsors

Associate Sponsors

Careers Board Sponsors

Meet our sponsors and more than 700 fantastic global companies

PG Connects London is the gateway to networking with world leaders in mobile gaming. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make connections with these fantastic companies and hundreds of others that will be present at the company. Take advantage of our limited time discount and sign up for the conference today, hop on the meeting platform and start making those all-important connections that attendees come to PG Connects for.

Thank you again to our amazing sponsors! We couldn’t do it without you.