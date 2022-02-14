It’s go time – Pocket Gamer Connects London is today and there’s still time to join us digitally

It’s happening – Pocket Gamer Connects London is kicking off right this moment, and you don’t want to miss a moment more of this highly anticipated industry event.

What’s happening at PG Connects London today?

We’re kicking off the day at PG Connects London at 9:15 with an introduction to the conference and warm welcome from Steel Media CEO Chris James.

We have a jam-packed first day that features numerous themed tracks to choose from and follow as outlined below:

Developer Toolkit is taking place from 9:30 to 12:30, Ad Insights sponsored by Bidstack is taking place from 14:00 to 17:20

Global Trends sponsored by Odeeo is taking place from 9:30 to 12:30, Show Me The Money sponsored by Agnitio Capital is taking place from 14:00 to 16:40, Blockchain Basics sponsored by Kongregate is taking place from 16:40 to 17:40

New Market Monetiser sponsored by Adverty is taking place from 9:30 to 12:30, Game Booster is taking place from 14:00 to 17:40

Marketing Mavens sponsored by Enthusiast Gaming is taking place from 9:30 to 11:10, CFO Insider sponsored by Pollen VC is taking place from 11:10 to 12:30, ASO Insights sponsored by AppTweak is taking place from 14:00 to 15:20, Industry Visions & Values is taking place from 15:20 to 17:20

Beyond the tracks, below are other events taking place at PG Connects today:

Big Indie Zone & Expo from 9:00 to 18:00

Journalist Bar from 9:30 to 14:00

Investor Connector from 10:00 to 13:00 (Pre-registration required)

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) from 14:00 to 17:00

Happy Hour sponsored by Genvid is taking place from 16:00 to 17:00

Happy Hour sponsored by Edgegap is taking place from 17:00 to 18:00

Speaker & VIP reception from 19:00 to 21:00 (VIP ticket holders only)

Our famous Global Connects Party from 19:30 to 11:59

Please note that all timings are shown in UK time.

For a more detailed view of what you can expect from today, you can view the full schedule here.

What you can expect over the two-day event:

