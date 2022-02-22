Europe’s leading mobile games conference is coming to Seattle in May!

Come one, come all! We’re taking our highly successful global conference series to the States once again, and we have all the details for you along with a super special Super Early Bird discount at the end of this article.

Over 25,000 delegates from every corner of the games industry have attended our well-loved Connects series in London, Helsinki, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Hong Kong, Jordan and Bangalore, since its debut in 2014. For the past two years, our events have been purely digital due to the pandemic, but with the massive success of our recent hybrid conference in London, we are happy to announce that we will be once again kicking off our conferences abroad this summer with a Seattle event and you can start purchasing tickets as of today. Some 1,000 attendees from the games industry will gather in town on May 9-10 to network, discover, pitch and learn from 150 of the world’s leading authorities.

Mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more will be covered across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Let’s get into it.

Networking For All

As ever, the conference schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars. Our speakers get straight down to business - which is what you’ll be able to do too, networking with some 1,000 industry professionals.

The event is called Connects because that’s what we help you do; connect with the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. We offer our MeetToMatch meeting platform free and unlimited to all delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person.

There is a reason 97% of attendees would recommend Pocket Gamer Connects to their network and 96% let us know that they would be interested in coming back for more. No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile gaming ecosystem like our Connects conferences, and our conference series is a prime place to globalise your network and level up your business strategy for the next year.

Pairing Developers With Publishers And Investors

Our Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. These short, sharp encounters enable first contact for you to follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner. It’s a shop window for devs to display their wares and a pipeline of prospects for anyone looking to sign up-and-coming talent. And in 2022 we'll be bringing our Money Maker sessions to live events too, so you can expect to get one-to-one insight into UA, growth and best practice for ads. We have compiled attendee testimonials about these matchmaking events here for your convenience, read up on why these events are some of the most sought-after industry matchmaking opportunities.

Meet The Media

We welcome regional and international specialist media to our events so that your work reaches the widest audience possible. With our own publishing powerhouse behind us, you are guaranteed that our industry journalists will be onsite for demos, interviews, and other ways to raise awareness of your brand or project to the online community outside the walls of the event.

All About The Indies

Indie devs are the lifeblood of the mobile games industry. Pocket Gamer Connects champions their work to our international audience. The show floor has a dedicated Big Indie Zone for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

And of course, our hugely popular Very Big Indie Pitches will be back in force with indie devs competing to impress a panel of expert judges. The winners walk away with prizes and online marketing worth thousands of dollars. Here is what past participants have had to say about it.

To summarise the sheer amount of opportunities available for indie developers at our events, here is an article on all that the London conference offered indie developers that you can expect to see at Seattle, as well!

Keep The Networking Going After Hours

Don't worry that it will all be too serious. Day one closes with our free Global Connects party! That’s where the networking goes on into the night and you might just make lifelong friends, fortunes and memories…

Established International Audience

More than 30,000 industry professionals have attended the Connects international conference series since 2014. Since then, the roadshow has landed in the UK, Canada, USA, Finland, Hong Kong, Jordan and India with a genuinely international client base; on average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each event. (With the advent of the Digital conference, we have seen this number grow! There were over 70 countries represented at our online events.)

In 2016, PG Connects became the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe and has stayed on top ever since. Every event has been bigger and better than the last, and since 2017 we’ve added VR/AR, PC, console and blockchain to the mix.

Previous speakers and delegates from all the key industry players include Supercell, King, Space Ape Games, Niantic, SYBO, Tencent, Mythical Games, Unity, Jam City, Apple, Disney, Facebook, Google, Square Enix, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Sega, Capcom, Twitter, Snapchat, Twitch and many, many, many more.

What will my conference ticket include?

Ready to book your ticket? Here’s what you can expect with your conference ticket.

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector (if eligible - additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

Personal and company profiles on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks after the event in our Video Vault

A special discount for you

Be a Super Early Bird and claim your discount today! You can save hundreds of dollars if you purchase your ticket here today to the most highly anticipated mobile games industry event of the summer. Act now and thank us later.

Keep in mind that this event was postponed from May 2020. You may still have a valid ticket - please contact support@pgconnects.com to discuss.

See you in Seattle!

For sponsorships or other business development opportunities please contact Lisa at lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or book a meeting to discuss your needs at: https://calendly.com/lisa-bisset