Homa Games acquires RisingHigh Academy for hypercasual development

With extensive experience in the ad tech and mobile app industry, Olivier is a French entrepreneur with a passion for tech & innovation.

French mobile games publisher Homa Games has acquired hypercausal mobile game developer and resource platform RisingHigh Academy for an undisclosed amount.

RisingHigh has been featured 13 times in the App Store 'New Games We Love' section and now focuses on providing hypercasual game design resources to aspiring developers. RisingHigh Academy boasts over 800 mobile game developers which it offers multiple courses in game design, online level design workshops, leading publisher insights, and more.

Through the acquisition, the firm’s aim to create an "active and supportive" hypercasual games community that will provide educational resources and current game design techniques. This will be done under the umbrella of HomAcademy which aims to provide users with "exceptional bonuses" for the best testing metrics.

In addition to the acquisition, Homa Games has also brought RisingHigh Academy founder Kevin Wolstenholme to its team.

A hypercasual hub

"RisingHigh Academy has done a tremendous job creating one of the largest mobile developer communities and learning platforms in the world," said Homa Games chief revenue officer Olivier Le Bas.

"Our shared vision towards educating developers leveraging the community & e-learning courses naturally brought us to this acquisition. We are now focused on bringing this vision to the next level together, with the soon-to-be-released HomAcademy program!"

Homa Games raised $50 million last October to scale its hypercasual games offerings which was followed quickly by the acquisition of Ducky Games the adjacent month. The current acquisition reaffirms Homa Games’ efforts to expand its hypercasual portfolio through the acquisition of leading studios.

Wolstenholme added: "In this new chapter, Homa and RisingHigh will continue to focus on educating, engaging with and providing valuable market insights to empower game developers from all over the world to create the next global hit games."

Earlier this month, Sciplay acquired Alictus for $100 million to expand its casual and hypercasual game offerings on mobile devices.