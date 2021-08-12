Homa Games expands beyond hypercasual

With extensive experience in the ad tech and mobile app industry, Olivier is a French entrepreneur with a passion for tech & innovation.

Homa Games is growing its mobile games operations and has started publishing board and puzzle games as part of its expansion strategy.

The French publisher, with headquarters in Paris and offices in Toulouse, Skopje and Lviv, has gone through exponential growth in 2020 and 2021 increasing its staff from 20 to 90 employees, representing more than 15 nationalities.

To grow this new business unit, the company is employing its powerful in-house publishing technology and translating its proven method in the hypercasual market to leverage casual games. Homa Games works closely with developers with the aim of optimising their games, utilising full support not only from publishing managers but also from market intelligence, creative, user acquisition and monetisation teams.

Puzzle and board games

Puzzle and board games target specific audiences and have their own monetisation schemes. However, the idea of applying key elements of hypercasual to casual games has proven to be successful in previous experiences with games like Minesweeper from Hyperlite Studios and Maysalward’s Dominoes Pro.

We have a lot to offer to developers as a company, not only in the hypercasual space but to all the gaming industry Olivier Le Bas Olivier Le Bas

"By introducing a new monetisation strategy and using Homa’s new N-testing technologies to execute ads tests, Minesweeper was able to increase day one (D1) retention and to improve lifetime value (LTV) by up to 18 per cent. This allowed us not only to bring more value to developers but also to assess the potential of our tools when it comes to casual games," said Homa Games strategic business development manager Janette D’Alessio.

Chief revenue officer Olivier Le Bas added: "We have a lot to offer to developers as a company, not only in the hypercasual space but to all the gaming industry. This is why we're now expanding our scope and looking for top developers that want to go the extra mile on the board and puzzle games. We’re looking for studios with the same ambition and mindset that we have."

Recruitment and appointments

The recent appointment of Carlos Mas Rodriguez as the company's vice president of gaming product reinforces the company’s intention of assembling teams with the best talent from the market.

As the former director of product management at Scopely for Scrabble Go, Mas Rodriguez brings extensive experience executing strategies for casual games from inception, to scaling and worldwide launch.

Homa Games is hiring for several positions to continue adding competencies and diversifying its staff.